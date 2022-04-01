Go for the glow

Lines of neon light illuminating a darkened badminton hall as a glowing shuttlecock soars over a net in the middle of the room, which resembles the interior of a spaceship in a science-fiction movie.
Shuttle In The Dark, a badminton hall in the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was set up late last year.
The futuristic court puts a fresh spin on the sport by forcing athletes to refocus and adjust their eyes to the darkness as they play.
It charges 180 ringgit (S$58) an hour for up to eight people to use the courts and rent the neon equipment. A regular public court charges about 20 ringgit.
Badminton is one of the most popular sports in South-east Asia and the region has produced some of the world's top-ranked players, including world champion Loh Kean Yew.
