Glowing interest in unique art form

To most of us, it is a common hou-sehold item. But to some artists, it is a unique medium to express their creativity.

Tape That, a group of Berlin-based artists, uses adhesive tape to create colourful art installations. Its latest project, titled Fading Colours And Glow, is showing in Taipei until Sept 1, and features neon-coloured strips arranged in dizzying psychedelic patterns.

Apart from gallery exhibitions in cities such as Cairo, London and Phnom Penh, Tape That has also drawn a following with its live shows, where the artists create their art in front of an audience. They also take on interior design projects, such as decorating nightclubs and offices.