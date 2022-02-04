Glow with the flow

At the Hoshinoya Tokyo hotel in Japan, diners can enjoy meals while protecting themselves against the spread of the coronavirus.

Hotel staff demonstrate the "lantern dining experience", where transparent partitions - created by Japan's traditional craftsmen - are designed to reduce the transmission of droplets between diners.

Measuring more than 1m tall and 70cm wide, each lantern is also lit by a bulb, so that the diner's face can be seen clearly.

Guests staying at the hotel who pay 30,000 yen (S$350) for a venue charge can invite others to dine with them under the partitions.

Tokyo raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level yesterday after reporting a record 21,576 infections the previous day, when the nationwide tally reached a record 94,815, driven by the infectious Omicron variant.

