Glow of delight

These larger-than-life animal lanterns provided a whimsical touch to the grounds of the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall on Monday in celebration of its Wan Qing Mid-Autumn Festival.

Titled Those Moonlit Moments…, the outdoor lantern installation was created in collaboration with Thai artist Boonyavee Boonsakda (Ngaew Ngaew). The four inflatable lanterns show characters enjoying mooncakes under the gentle and watchful eye of the Moon Rabbit, which is inspired by the Jade Rabbit from Chinese folklore, a mythical character that keeps the goddess Chang'e company on the moon.

The Wan Qing Mid-Autumn Festival is an annual cultural event by the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall for the community to discover and experience the Chinese customs and traditions observed during the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Sept 21 this year.

The installation is open to the public till Sept 26.

