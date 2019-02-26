Glitzy parade fit for a king

Hundreds of thousands of spectators turned up to see the king's float wind its way down the streets of Nice, France, on Sunday to mark the start of the Nice Carnival.

The festivities are taking place in the south-eastern French city until Saturday.

The glitzy event is known as one of the most famous carnivals in the world, alongside the Rio de Janeiro and Venice parades. This year's event featured floats with effigies of United States President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and even disgraced American film producer Harvey Weinstein.