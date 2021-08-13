Gliding towards victory

PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published: 
1 hour ago

Gliders taking part in the Paragliding World Cup Superfinal in Disentis, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

During the event, competitors have to approach the GPS points precisely and cover the route as quickly as possible.

The organisers have labelled this "the first Alpine superfinal" as it is the first one to be held in the European Alps.

Disentis' spectacular terrain makes it a draw for those seeking superb and often technical mountain flying.

The Paragliding World Cup Superfinal attracts the best talent of the sport. Competitors have to earn their place by taking part in other World Cups throughout the year.

During non-pandemic years, about five standalone one-week World Cups will take place on the Paragliding World Cup circuit in various locations around the world.

The season then closes with a two-week superfinal to decide the overall superfinal champion for the year.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?

The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 13, 2021, with the headline 'Gliding towards victory'. Subscribe
Topics: 