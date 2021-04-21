Glass sculptures bloom at Gardens by the Bay

From Friday, eight glass installations created by world-renowned American artist Dale Chihuly will be on display at the Gardens by the Bay’s Cloud Forest and Flower Dome.

They are part of the artist’s Glass In Bloom exhibition, his inaugural major garden exhibition in Asia.

The full exhibition, which will feature 25 large-scale installations and more than 80 sculptures, officially opens on May 1.

Three such installations in the Flower Dome include the majestic White Tower, Erbium Reeds and Trumpet Flowers and Neodymium Reeds. The art pieces are surrounded by a flower field of large bromeliads, palms and African daisies, which create a landscape of pink and purplish hues.

The spectacular Electric Yellow and Deep Coral Tower sculpture is complemented by a terrace garden at the centre flower field, filled with red, pink, orange, yellow and white begonia blooms, miniature roses and hydrangeas.

Over at the Cloud Forest, the Ruby Red Chandelier sculpture is set against the vast greenery of the Cloud Mountain, resembling crystalline formations in an exotic cloud forest.