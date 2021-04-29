Glass act by the Bay

This glass sculpture, called the Palazzo Ducale Tower, is one of many large-scale installations that are part of American artist Dale Chihuly's exhibition at Gardens by the Bay, which opens officially on Saturday.

Titled Dale Chihuly: Glass In Bloom, the show marks the artist's first major garden exhibition in Asia.

Over the course of five decades, Chihuly has explored new and old techniques, pushing the boundaries of contemporary art. He draws inspiration from the world around him, creating statements using colour and form to capture the imagination, catapulting beyond conventional ideas of function and beauty.

The artist, a trailblazer in the art of blown glass whose work is in more than 200 museum collections worldwide, is no stranger to Singapore.

His installations are on display in the likes of Resorts World Sentosa and The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore.

