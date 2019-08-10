Giving face to tribal traditions

Performances sometimes spill over from the stage and into the crowd at the Sziget Festival in Hungary, giving visitors a chance to join in and be part of the show.

With quirky hats made from industrial lampshades with backward-looking masks on their heads, the Mexican Foco Alaire troupe does walkabouts through the festival grounds to share their passion for dance with festival attendees.

Dressed in dark suits and boots with cut toecaps, the group's get-up and headgear are meant to remind people of the tribal traditions from around the world.

This will be the 27th edition of Budapest's Sziget Festival, which is one of the largest music and cultural festivals in Europe.

Running from last Wednesday to next Tuesday, it is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors.

The event features over 1,000 performances across 60 stages, including musical acts such as Ed Sheeran, Post Malone and Foo Fighters.