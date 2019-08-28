Giants in field of US politics

Standing at nearly 6m high, 43 busts of former United States presidents are an unusual sight in a field in Croaker, Virginia.

Ranging from George Washington to Mr George W. Bush, these remnants of the defunct President's Park, an outdoor museum in Colonial Williamsburg, are now stored on the property of Mr Howard Hankins, who was commissioned to destroy them when the museum closed due to poor attendance.

Not having the heart to do so, Mr Hankins paid to have the busts transported to his farm, where they have sat since 2013.

Although the farm is private property and not open to the public, Mr Hankins hopes to once again share the presidents with the people.

He has partnered with photographer and historian John Plashal to provide tours of the busts.

"I would love to find the means to build an educational park for our kids to come to from all over the country," Mr Hankins said.