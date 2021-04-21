Giant Water Lilies bloom in Paraguay

The Paraguay River hosted a rare visitor this week.

These water lilies - known as Victoria cruziana - appear every three or four years in great numbers and size in a section of the river near Paraguay capital Asuncion.

The plant can grow up to 2m in diameter. It is among the largest water lilies in the world and has a distinctive vertical edge, which can rise to about 20cm around its circumference.

The giant plant thrives in shallow waters in South America, but it is also a staple of botanical gardens around the world.

The plant is known for the pink-purple flower that blooms within it for just 48 hours at a time.

