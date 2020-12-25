Giant fox takes stand against fur

This sculpture of a giant fox in Latvia's capital Riga, titled Born For Freedom, was created by Aleksandr Marinoha, a student of the Art Academy of Latvia, and his father, artist Olegs Marinoha.

Over several months, more than 100 people were involved in creating the artwork, using thousands of metal wires and hemp lines.

The sculpture comes at a time when a ban on the fur industry has been spotlighted in Europe, in the light of mink fur farms in the region being affected by outbreaks of Covid-19.

Fur farming is already banned in about 15 European countries, including the Czech Republic and Luxembourg.

