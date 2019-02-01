Getting under their skin

X-ray images of fish? Not quite.

These are some of the specimens on display at Aquaria KLCC, in the Malaysian capital, during the Transparent Fish Exhibition that will run until March.

To create this appearance, enzymes were used on the fish before chemical dyes were applied to stain the skeletons, giving visitors a unique glimpse into fish anatomy.

Specimens on display include tilapia (top right image), mirror dory (centre) and anchovy (bottom right).

The exhibition was launched together with Taiwan's National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium and Universiti Malaysia Terengganu.