Getting their skates on

Ice-skating fever gripped the Netherlands after days of sub-zero temperatures froze lakes, ponds and canals across the country.

The Prinsengracht canal in Amsterdam, pictured above on Sunday, was no exception. It was the first time since 2018 that skating there was possible, according to reports. Many seized this opportunity and rushed to the canal before the thaw - expected in the coming days.

"It's a once-every-so-many-years experience, so when you get the chance, do it," one man told the Associated Press.

The municipal authorities have, however, urged residents to go skating in their own neighbourhoods to stem the spread of Covid-19.

