Getting hitched amid the virus crisis
Amid the gloom cast by the recent surge of cases in India, some are still trying to find happiness in what is now the country with the third-highest number of Covid-19 infections in the world.
This groom, wearing not only his ornate wedding outfit but also a face mask, made his way to the ceremony in a containment area in Mumbai yesterday.
While Indian weddings are often lavish and colourful events with hundreds of guests, this one was probably a much smaller affair.
No more than 50 guests are allowed at weddings in India so as to limit the risk of spreading the coronavirus, Agence France-Presse reported last week.