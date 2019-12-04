Get the hang of a delicacy

As autumn makes way for winter, South Korea's persimmon season comes to an end.

Usually harvested in October and November every year, fresh persimmons are a popular treat in the country during this period.

By December, however, the bright orange fruit is all but forgotten as attentions turn to the darker, dried persimmon, also known as gotgam.

The fresh fruit is harvested, peeled, usually by machine, and hung to dry for up to 60 days.

The fruits are usually hung by hand in well-ventilated and sunny places using a special type of straw rope, and farmers tend to them over the two-month process.

Sangju city is famous for its dried persimmon.