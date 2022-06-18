Get ready for a storm

Storm clouds above Marina Bay Sands on Thursday.

Heading outdoors this school holidays or commuting to the office? Remember to make backup plans and to take along an umbrella.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) says the second half of this month is likely to continue to see thundery showers.

The wet weather follows warm and humid conditions last month and the first half of this month.

With the exception of a few warm days, when the temperature can exceed 34 deg C, the MSS says the daily temperature for the rest of June is expected to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C.

More rainfall can be expected over the South-east Asian region as the monsoon rain band is expected to lie close to the equator in the second fortnight of the month.

In addition, Singapore may experience widespread thundery showers with gusty winds because of Sumatra squalls.

The showers are likely to occur before dawn on some days and may become heavy in the afternoons.

