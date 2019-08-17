Get a sssoothing massage to relax

For tourists who have had a long, hot day walking from one attraction to the next, a soothing massage sounds like the perfect solution.

Those travelling in the Philippines can now get this at a zoo in Kalibo, Aklan province, where owner Ramon Deo has introduced snake massages as a new attraction at his animal sanctuary.

As tourists lie down, the Burmese pythons slither over their bodies, making for a cool, refreshing massage due to the snakes' hefty weight and low body temperature.

The Burmese python, which is native to South and South-east Asia and found in tropical and subtropical areas, is typically chosen by zoo owners as it is not venomous.