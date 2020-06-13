Geneva icon springs to life

A black kite heralded the restart of Geneva's landmark water fountain, the Jet d'Eau, on Thursday, following the closure of the fountain for 83 days due to the coronavirus outbreak, news website Radio Lac reported.

The fountain, located on Lake Geneva, had been switched off on March 20 to protect the health of the staff taking care of it, as well as to mark solidarity with people around the world who were confined to their homes amid the battle to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The restart of the fountain took place as Switzerland eased its lockdown measures.

One of the best known symbols of Geneva, the Jet d'Eau's engines pump 500 litres of water per second to the height of 140m.