World Press Photo 2021

General News Stories Winner

Updated
Published
1 min ago

Conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh resumed in September 2020, after a lull of 30 years.

When the Soviet Union was crumbling at the end of the 1980s, ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, part of Azerbaijan, took advantage of the power vacuum and voted to join Armenia.

Fighting intensified after the Soviet Union finally dissolved in 1991, and continued until a ceasefire in 1994. More than 20,000 people died and a million people, both Armenian and Azerbaijani, had to leave their homes.

Victorious Armenians declared an independent state. In the intervening 30 years, little has been done to resolve the status of Nagorno-Karabakh and there have been periodic military clashes between the two sides.

A July 2020 border clash triggered massive protests in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, with thousands of demonstrators calling for the country to go to war with Armenia.

Renewed hostilities, which each side blames the other for starting, began on Sept 27 in what became known as the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War. Conflict continued until Nov 9, the worst fighting the area had seen since the 1990s.

In a settlement brokered by Russia, Azerbaijan regained possession of territory lost in the 1990s, but the regional capital, Stepanakert, was left under Armenian control.

Although the fighting is over, reconciliation will prove difficult both for Armenians who feel they have lost their homeland and are now displaced, and for Azerbaijanis returning to a region ravaged by war.

A rocket lying in a field after the shelling of the city of Martuni (Khojavend) in Nagorno-Karabakh on Nov 10, 2020, the day the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan came into effect. Title: Paradise Lost © Valery Melnikov, Russia, Sputnik
Mr Azat Gevorkyan and his wife Anaik about to leave their home on Nov 28, 2020, in Lachin, Nagorno-Karabakh, the final district to be returned to Azerbaijani control following the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War. Title: Paradise Lost © Valery Melnikov, Russia, Sputnik
Ms Abovyan Hasmik, 69, crying at the door of her home in the village of Nerkin Sus, Nagorno-Karabakh, on Nov 30, 2020. Title: Paradise Lost © Valery Melnikov, Russia, Sputnik
Mr Areg sitting outside a burning house in the village of Karegakh, Nagorno-Karabakh, on Nov 25, 2020. Some village residents burned their houses before leaving areas that were to be returned to Azerbaijani control following the November peace agreement. Title: Paradise Lost © Valery Melnikov, Russia, Sputnik

