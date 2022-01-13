General News Stories Winner

Conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh resumed in September 2020, after a lull of 30 years.

When the Soviet Union was crumbling at the end of the 1980s, ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, part of Azerbaijan, took advantage of the power vacuum and voted to join Armenia.

Fighting intensified after the Soviet Union finally dissolved in 1991, and continued until a ceasefire in 1994. More than 20,000 people died and a million people, both Armenian and Azerbaijani, had to leave their homes.

Victorious Armenians declared an independent state. In the intervening 30 years, little has been done to resolve the status of Nagorno-Karabakh and there have been periodic military clashes between the two sides.

A July 2020 border clash triggered massive protests in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, with thousands of demonstrators calling for the country to go to war with Armenia.

Renewed hostilities, which each side blames the other for starting, began on Sept 27 in what became known as the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War. Conflict continued until Nov 9, the worst fighting the area had seen since the 1990s.

In a settlement brokered by Russia, Azerbaijan regained possession of territory lost in the 1990s, but the regional capital, Stepanakert, was left under Armenian control.

Although the fighting is over, reconciliation will prove difficult both for Armenians who feel they have lost their homeland and are now displaced, and for Azerbaijanis returning to a region ravaged by war.