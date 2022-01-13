General News Singles Winner

This was the first hug Ms Rosa Luzia Lunardi had received in five months.

In March 2020, care homes across Brazil had closed their doors to all visitors as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, preventing millions of Brazilians from visiting their elderly relatives. Carers were ordered to keep physical contact with the vulnerable to an absolute minimum.

At Viva Bem care home, a simple invention - "The Hug Curtain" - allowed people to hug each other once again.

The coronavirus had first been detected in Wuhan city, China, at the end of 2019, and by January 2020 had begun to spread around the world.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organisation declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic. The disease - transmitted mainly via close contact, respiratory droplets and aerosols - could be fatal, and people over the age of 70 were one of the groups considered most vulnerable to the disease.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro dismissed claims about the severity of the pandemic and the danger posed by the virus, undermined quarantine measures adopted at state level, and encouraged Brazilians to continue working to keep the economy afloat.

Brazil ended 2020 with one of the worst records globally in dealing with the virus, with some 7.7 million reported cases and 195,000 deaths.