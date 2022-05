An Indonesian agate ring bearing a mineral inclusion resembling Britain's Queen Elizabeth, multiple spinels embedded in a marble matrix from Mogok, Myanmar, and a rare lustrous cluster of amethysts from Mexico are some of the highlights from The Gem Museum, which is reopening at its third premises on June 4.

The privately-owned museum, now in a three-storey Perak Road shophouse, is the brainchild of husband-and-wife team, Mr Tay Kunming and Ms Loke Huiying, both 39.