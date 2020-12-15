Gateway to Christmas wonderland

For these children, Christmas has arrived in western Massachusetts' Stockbridge town.

Thousands of multicoloured holiday lights decorate Naumkeag, a historic estate that used to be a summer home. The display is part of a festive event called Winterlights, organised by the Trustees of Reservations, which now manage the property.

Stockbridge ranked No. 1 on Country Living's list of 55 best Christmas towns to put on your holiday bucket list, released on Dec 6.

The town has also been made famous by artist Norman Rockwell's painting of its Main Street, titled Home For Christmas (Stockbridge Main Street At Christmas) 1967.

