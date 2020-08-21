Garbage men vie for pole position

Zagreb kicked off a five-day street festival earlier this week despite the coronavirus pandemic, which had previously delayed the event.

A race, in the Croatian capital's Ban Jelacic Square, featuring local garbage men on tricycles and a traditional carnival procession later in the evening opened the Cest Is d'Best festival on Wednesday.

Local media reported that the unusual race saw a new winner for the first time in over a decade.

Mr Gaspar Karamatic beat 10-time champion Vanja Lojna to take the chequered flag this year.

The festival, which is one of the oldest and largest in the city, features many performances, workshops and outdoor concerts across various locations in the city centre.