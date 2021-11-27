Full-blown Thanksgiving Parade

The Grogu, or Baby Yoda, balloon flying during the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City, on Thursday.

The parade was back in full force this year after a scaled-down version last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

About 4,500 volunteers towing 15 giant helium balloons and tossing confetti thronged the 4km route.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade began in 1924 and has rarely been cancelled - it was called off during World War II.

For this year's event, the tradition of watching the balloons being inflated the day before was open to only vaccinated people. Some cheer squads marched with matching masks and berets, while tuba players pulled their masks up and down between intervals of playing their instruments.

The three-hour parade, which has been televised nationally on NBC since 1953, culminates outside Macy's Herald Square.

