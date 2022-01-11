Frozen heights

Climbers braving freezing temperatures last Saturday to scale a rock wall covered with ice pillars during the ice climbing clinics at the Sandstone Ice Festival, which took place at the Robinson Quarry Ice Park in Sandstone, Minnesota, from last Friday to Sunday.

Part of this year's festival - which started in the early 2000s - the climbing segment offered participants a chance to learn to scale rock walls of varying difficulties at the park, with some going as high as almost 30m.

A fixture in the Midwestern United States ice climbing scene, the festival celebrates the best of winter adventure sports, which also include skinny skiing, winter camping and snow shoeing.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us? The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.