Fresh shine for the Esplanade

Workers braved the heights to perform maintenance work on the spiked roof of the Esplanade on Wednesday. The iconic Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, fondly known as "the Durian" due to the triangular sunshade cladding on its two domes that vaguely resemble durian husks, is turning 17 this year.

The venue officially opened on Oct 12, 2002, and boasts a concert hall and a theatre that seat just under 2,000, a recital studio and a theatre studio that seat about 200, as well as other amenities, including restaurants and a performing arts library. According to its website, the venue presents about 3,000 shows yearly.

By 2021, a $30 million water-front theatre is slated to open at the Esplanade. The 550-seat venue will give arts groups a much-needed mid-sized space to stage new works.