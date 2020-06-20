Free again to spread wings

Mr Stanley Tan took his seven-year-old hyacinth macaws Bluey (left) and Mizu for flights at West Coast Park yesterday, as Singapore moved into phase two of its reopening, when parks and sports and other public facilities are open again.

The hyacinth macaw is the largest bird in the macaw family, and the largest of the flying parrot species.

Native to central and eastern South America, they are among the most expensive parrot breeds in the world.

Importing most parrots here, however, requires not only an import licence from the Animal and Veterinary Service, but also an additional Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora permit because they are endangered.

A hyacinth macaw can live for more than 60 years if cared for properly, and can make fine pets for highly experienced bird owners.

Known to be relatively even-tempered birds, they can also learn to talk but are not among the parrot world's best talkers - they typically learn a few favourite words and phrases, and repeat them over and over.