Foraging in peace amid India lockdown

A flamboyance of flamingos could be seen strutting their stuff in Navi Mumbai, a city in India, on Thursday. The humans may be in lockdown, but thousands of flamingos are making the most of the peace and quiet.

The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) estimated that there are around 25 per cent more flamingos in the region compared with last year, the Hindustan Times reported online. The BNHS added that lower human activity has created ideal conditions for foraging in wetlands.

Flamingos typically migrate to the region for feeding from September to May, Mr Rahul Khot, assistant director of the natural history collection department at BNHS, told CNN. Last year, a record 134,000 flamingos were counted in the area, but Mr Khot believes a new record will be set this year.

India has been in lockdown since March 25 to prevent the spread of Covid-19, with the lockdown scheduled to be lifted on May 18.