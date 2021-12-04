Food from the heart

Participants of a festival preparing kimchi at the Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday, before it is distributed to the less privileged in the local neighbourhood.

This kimchi-making festival is usually held every year, but was placed on hold for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are many versions of this traditional Korean dish of spicy fermented cabbage and radish.

The fermentation process was originally a means of preserving the vegetable during winter.

Now, kimchi is emblematic of Korean cuisine and almost every meal in the country is served with it.