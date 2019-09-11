Foam party fun bubbles over

No good fiesta is complete without a foam party.

And the Mare de Deu de Gracia festival in Menorca, one of Spain's Balearic Islands, did not disappoint.

It hosted a foam party as part of its finale.

The traditional festival, which is celebrated in honour of the Virgin Mary, took place in Menorca's capital, Mahon, from last Thursday to Monday.

The highlight of the festival was the horse parade, which featured hundreds of horses and riders. As the parade moved through the town, riders coaxed the horses onto their hind legs and made them "dance" to the music.

People of the island believe that touching the horses and riders as they go by will bring good luck.

The festival also included cultural events, concerts, dance performances, street parties, games for children and various food stalls.

The festivities came to an end with a fireworks display.