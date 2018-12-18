Flying start to Italian ski race

Spectators at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup were treated to a performance by the Italian Air Force's aerobatic unit Frecce Tricolori before the second run of the men's giant slalom race in Alta Badia, Italy, on Sunday.

The aerobatic team, whose name literally means Tricolour Arrows, in a reference to the smoke trails the planes leave behind in the colours of the Italian flag, was founded in 1961 and performs all over the world.

Following the performance over the Dolomites mountain range, Austrian Olympic champion Marcel Hirscher won his sixth consecutive Alta Badia giant slalom race, finishing 2.53sec ahead of his closest competitor.