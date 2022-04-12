Flying colours

Macaws taking to the skies in a flurry of vibrant colours to kick off a "free fly" session on Sunday in Kuala Lumpur.
The Kuala Lumpur Freefly group of bird lovers organise weekend sessions where they let their pet macaws roam freely for a short time, so that the birds are not always cooped up in their houses or cages.
For safety, each bird is fitted with a ring bearing its name and the owner's phone number. However, most of the birds are well trained and return to their owners when called.
Failure to properly train a bird - at least one hour a day is recommended - may lead to the bird developing behavioural problems such as feather plucking, biting and loud cawing.
As macaws are an endangered species, keeping them as pets in Malaysia requires a licence or permit from the country's Wildlife Department.
Taking care of a feathery friend is no mean feat. Each macaw needs personal care and may differ in its preference for cage size, feeding habits and environment.
