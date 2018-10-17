Flower power in Tasmania

Every year from late September to mid-October, there is an explosion of colour at the Table Cape Tulip Farm near Wynyard, in north-west Tasmania, Australia.

Visitors come from far and wide to see this spectacle, which has been described on the farm's website as the largest tulip fields in the Southern hemisphere that people can wander in.

The farm's spring showcase, which exhibits 3ha of tulips grown in the soil of an extinct volcanic vent at Table Cape, also lures photographers, who use the opportunity to take dramatic shots of the 180m cliffs that drop away into the Bass Strait, the lighthouse and the vista of colourful blooming fields.

For one Saturday each October, the town of Wynyard also holds the Tulip Festival to welcome spring. The farm is a central part of the festivities, with thousands of people travelling up the cape to see the showpiece of the festival - the tulips.