Flower festivals bow out

The coming of autumn in Saitama, Japan, usually means visiting parks and festivals to view bright red spider lilies (above), known as higanbana in Japanese, in their full glory.

However, like many other events this year, the higanbana festival in Gongendo Park was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The other large spider lily festivals in Saitama, such as at Kinchakuda Manjushage Park, were also cancelled.

The latter park resorted to cutting down all the buds of its five million red spider lilies before they bloomed to prevent crowds from flocking to the blazing red fields, TimeOut reported on its website.

However, there is a small consolation for those looking forward to seeing the blooms. Smaller red spider lily fields and viewing spots, where the flowers grow wild, are still open to the public.