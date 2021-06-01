Flocking together

Large numbers of Red-breasted Parakeets resting on trees near the junction of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 and Choa Chu Kang Way on Sunday.

Males are green on their upperparts with blue-grey heads, thick black moustachial stripes and pale red bills. Females have grey heads and black bills. Both have distinctive pinkish-red breasts.

Juveniles have duller colours, with buffy-brown heads and thin moustachial stripes.

This species is introduced in Singapore. Found in the Himalayan foothills, north-east India, south China, mainland South-east Asia, Borneo and Java, it has increased in numbers over recent years and competes with native species for tree cavities.