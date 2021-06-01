Flocking together
Large numbers of Red-breasted Parakeets resting on trees near the junction of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 and Choa Chu Kang Way on Sunday.
Males are green on their upperparts with blue-grey heads, thick black moustachial stripes and pale red bills. Females have grey heads and black bills. Both have distinctive pinkish-red breasts.
Juveniles have duller colours, with buffy-brown heads and thin moustachial stripes.
This species is introduced in Singapore. Found in the Himalayan foothills, north-east India, south China, mainland South-east Asia, Borneo and Java, it has increased in numbers over recent years and competes with native species for tree cavities.
-
SEND US YOUR PICTURE
-
Do you have a Big Picture to share with us? The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size