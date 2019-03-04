Flights of fancy at Brazilian carnival

The flashier, the better.

Samba schools, such as this troupe from Aguia de Ouro, competed to be named best float at the carnival parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, last Saturday.

The five-day event is held to mark the start of Lent. But it is also a chance for samba schools to display their talent and creativity, with each school showcasing a different theme, often revolving around pop culture or a political movement.

Aguia de Ouro was founded more than 40 years ago and this year, its elaborate float featured giant gold eagles and performers in shiny, feathered costumes.

Not to be outdone, other floats carried Roman warriors, African tribesmen and even a squad of Stormtroopers. One float was shaped like the Titanic, with two dancers taking on the roles of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the 1997 movie.