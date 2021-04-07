Flamingos take flight in Turkey

These flamingos were spotted earlier this week flying over Turkey's Lake Mogan, which is south of the country's capital, Ankara.

Several lakes in the country are important nesting and breeding areas for the pink and white birds.

They usually stay in Turkey during the summer months and later migrate to warmer regions in other countries as winter approaches.

Several lakes in Turkey are also resting centres for flamingos and other birds migrating between North Africa and Iran.

During their stay, the flamingos draw tourists and photographers to the famous lakes around the country, such as Lake Acigol and Lake Van.

