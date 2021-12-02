Fish eagle takes flight

This is the great Grey-headed Fish Eagle, a native of Singapore and South-east Asia, captured in a photo taken at Faber Heights Park in Ulu Pandan last Friday.

It preys mainly on fish, and inhabits forests and the woodlands.

The adult fish eagle has a grey head, a brown body with a white belly, and a tail with a thick black band.

Measuring 69 to 74cm, the fish eagle is a near-threatened species due to habitat degradation, pollution and overfishing.

It used to be rare, but has become more common in Singapore. It can be found all over South-east Asia, with anywhere from 10,000 to 100,000 of them left in the wild.

