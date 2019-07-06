Fish, birds light up playtime at exhibit

Fish, flowers and birds transform and react as children jump, dance and play on this digital art exhibit at Marina Bay Sands.

Called the Digital Light Canvas, the permanent exhibit has a 14m-tall light installation hanging from the ceiling, above a circular floor spanning 15m in diameter and embedded with over 7.7 million LED lights.

Each light is individually controlled, allowing the floor to twinkle and sparkle and render graphics such as blooming flowers and fish based on a person's behaviour and movement.

For a more immersive experience, visitors can pay $5 to walk on the LED floor of the exhibit, which is located at Basement 2 of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

Visitors can also control the light show through a website.

The attraction was created by Japanese art collective teamLab, which also did the Future World: Where Art Meets Science exhibition at the ArtScience Museum.