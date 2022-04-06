Fire for the frost

Warm orange light from hundreds of anti-frost candles - lit to keep plants warm amid the cold snap - illuminating a vineyard in Chablis, Burgundy, France, on Monday.

On the sidelines, winegrowers warm themselves by their own fire to stave off the cold.

A frost wave has devastated prospective crops in orchards and vineyards across France, prompting local producers to install anti-frost systems and the French government to announce aid measures as temperatures fell below 0 deg C.

The spring frosts came after mild temperatures last month made shoots develop early and left them more vulnerable to the cold.

The chill is expected to damage fruit and wine production in the country for a second year running, said growers.

Wine output last year was said to be one of the lowest on record due to a combination of frost damage and pest attacks.

