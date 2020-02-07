Finding their feet in a new world

They say it takes a village to raise a child. This is no less true for three newborn cygnets at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, which came into the world at the start of this month.

The young baby swans hatched last Saturday from a clutch of four eggs laid about a month ago. Their parents - a pair of black swans - have been at the Gardens since 2018.

This is the parents' second successful brood, and the cygnets appear to be in good health, said the National Parks Board. They will be checked and vaccinated when they are older.

NParks has advised the public not to feed the swans as they are being cared for by the staff at the Gardens.

Feeding swans with unsuitable or processed foods can cause health problems, especially for the newly born with more delicate health.

In addition, the public is also cautioned not to disturb the swans, especially those with the young. Crowding the swans may stress them or cause them to strike out if they feel threatened.