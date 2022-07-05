Finding hope through dance

Students of the Ballet Manguinhos School practising after a photo session at the Manguinhos favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, last month.

About 400 students aged between six and 29 take free dance classes at the academy - a kind of oasis in a neighbourhood that lives under the sway of drug trafficking and where classes are regularly interrupted by shootings during police operations.

However, the school - which has been around for about a decade - is now facing the possibility of closure due to financial difficulties.

Following the death of its founder and director Daiana Ferreira from Covid-19 last year, the school's funding contract with The Secular Society, an American philanthropic foundation, came to an end as planned, reported Agence France-Presse.

It has been challenging to run the school with little income, given high maintenance expenses such as electricity bills and staff costs, and the school's administrative director Carine Lopes says it may be able to continue its activities only till the end of the year.

In order to alleviate the financial situation, the school has started Adopt A Dancer, a programme that allows sponsors to contribute about €16 (S$23) a month to cover the estimated cost of each student, as well as teachers' salaries and the purchase of equipment.

