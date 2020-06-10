Fighting to protect their lands

The World Photography Organisation yesterday revealed the overall winners for this year's Sony World Photography Awards.

The Photographer of the Year title and accompanying US$25,000 (S$34,800) prize was awarded to Mr Pablo Albarenga from Uruguay for his series Seeds of Resistance. He is also the inaugural winner of the Latin America Professional Award.

The series pairs photographs of landscapes and territories in danger from mining and agribusinesses with portraits of the activists fighting to conserve them.

The photo above shows Mr Nantu, an indigenous young man from the Achuar community in Ecuador dressed in his traditional clothing. Mr Nantu leads a project of solar-powered river boats for collective transport.

By installing solar panels on a specially designed boat's roof, he is working to end Achuar's dependence on petrol, and protect the pristine rainforest in the Achuar territory.

Mr Albarenga stated on his website that in 2018, the year he began this project, a report established that during 2017, at least 201 land and environmental defenders worldwide lost their lives while protecting their communities and regions from the ravages of mining, agribusiness, logging and other environmentally devastating industries.

His series explores the bond between the defenders and their lands - for some, a sacred area in which hundreds of generations of their ancestors rest.

In the photographs, the main characters in the stories are seen from above, as though they are laying down their lives for their territory.