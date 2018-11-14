Fighting cancer in style

Young cancer survivors are the stars of a fashion show like no other taking place in Bolivia tomorrow.

Called Bionic Fashion Day, at least 30 young people from 13 Latin American nations - many with prostheses of limbs and other body parts - will parade wearing the dresses created by distinguished designers of their country. They are models not just for the clothes, but also for other youngsters who are similarly afflicted with cancer.

The fourth edition of the event is being held for the first time in La Paz, and will feature young participants from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Spain, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

The idea behind the event came from Youth Against Cancer Foundation Ecuador, with the aim of promoting the fight against cancer and that the essence of being a human being goes beyond the physical aspect.

Ms Monica Mendez, president of Our Hope foundation in Bolivia, which helped to organise the event in La Paz, called the young participants "warriors of hope" who convey "the joy of living", and use their wounds from cancer as a teaching tool with great pride because they are proud to have survived cancer.