Fighting a polio outbreak

A police officer urging people to take shelter from the rain as they thronged a Yio Chu Kang clinic for polio vaccines on Oct 22, 1958. Nearly 3,000 parents and children went to the clinic and 1,784 children received their doses. The poliomyelitis outbreak lasted till the early months of 1959.

Buy this photograph at: bit.ly/poliovacc

