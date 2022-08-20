Field of gold

A farmer drying marigold flowers in Bijie, in China's south-western Guizhou province.

The city, located deep in the karst mountains of Guizhou, is surrounded by Yunnan province to the east and Sichuan province to the north.

The country's National Development and Reform Commission last month revealed a plan to promote growth in the city, which has a population of about 6.5 million. The plan hopes to boost green development and promote industrialisation, agricultural modernisation and tourism in Bijie.

