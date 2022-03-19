Festival of lanterns

PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
3 hours ago

Workers have started hanging lotus lanterns at Jogye Temple in central Seoul, ahead of Buddha's Birthday. The national holiday in South Korea, which falls on May 8 this year, is celebrated not only as a Buddhist festival, but also nationwide.

A major event during the holiday is the Lotus Lantern Festival, where people light up lanterns to celebrate Buddha's birth.

The annual event, called Yeondeunghoe in Korean, was listed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by Unesco in 2020 and is noted for showing cultural diversity that transcends boundaries.

Send us your picture

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us? The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top