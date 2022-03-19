Festival of lanterns

Workers have started hanging lotus lanterns at Jogye Temple in central Seoul, ahead of Buddha's Birthday. The national holiday in South Korea, which falls on May 8 this year, is celebrated not only as a Buddhist festival, but also nationwide.

A major event during the holiday is the Lotus Lantern Festival, where people light up lanterns to celebrate Buddha's birth.

The annual event, called Yeondeunghoe in Korean, was listed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by Unesco in 2020 and is noted for showing cultural diversity that transcends boundaries.