Festival of lamps

Hindu devotees lighting oil lamps as part of Laksha Deepotsava - the festival of a hundred thousand lamps - during Maha Shivarathri at the Basavanna Temple on the outskirts of Bangalore, the capital of the southern Indian state of Karnataka, on Thursday.

Maha Shivarathri, which literally translates as "the great night of Shiva", is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, and is annually observed in honour of Lord Shiva.

According to legend, it is on this night that Lord Shiva performs his heavenly dance, or "tandav". The day is also believed to be the convergence of Shiva and Shakti, the masculine and feminine energies that balance the world.

