Fellowship of the ring

Sumo wrestlers at the start of a two-week sumo tournament in Tokyo on Sunday. There were no spectators at the event, owing to measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In the light of the recent surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Japanese government announced last Friday a decision to extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas to the end of the month. It had been scheduled to end today.

The Japan Sumo Association had initially planned to allow up to 5,000 spectators each day - roughly half the venue's capacity - before the latest emergency declaration.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?

The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.